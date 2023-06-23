Open Menu

Mohammad Haris To Lead Pakistan Shaheens In Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:52 PM

The squad will gather at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore after the Eid Al Adha holidays on July 3 for a week-long training camp before traveling to Colombo on July 12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan Shaheens for the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The tournament, featuring eight teams and consisting of 15 matches, is set to be held in Sri Lanka from July 14 to July 23.

As the defending champions, Pakistan Shaheens have been placed in Group A alongside India A, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Group B comprises Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, followed by the final match.

Pakistan Shaheens will commence their campaign against Nepal on July 14, followed by matches against India A on July 16 and Sri Lanka A on July 18.

Leading the team for the first time, 22-year-old Mohammad Haris has previously represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is.

The squad also includes other international players such as Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is), and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is).

Squad:

Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain) (Karachi), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sahibzada Farhan (Charsadda), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana), Sufiyan Muqeem (AJK) and Tayyab Tahir (Gujrat)

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir

Pakistan’s fixtures in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup

Group A:

v Nepal, 14 July

v India A, 16 July

v Sri Lanka A, 18 July

