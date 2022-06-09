Mohammad Hasnain allowed to resume bowling

(@Abdulla99267510)

Hasnain was suspended from bowling following tests conducted on his bowling action at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore on 21 January

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) Pakistan Cricket board today announced that fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action has been found to be legal after the amount of elbow extension in the reassessment was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide.

Hasnain was suspended from bowling following tests conducted on his bowling action at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore on 21 January.

The test report, which was reviewed and verified by the Cricket Australia’s independent expert, had found his bowling action to be illegal.

Hasnain underwent reassessment of his bowling action on 21 May at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore and the report was again verified by the Cricket Australia’s independent experts, as required under the ICC regulations.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect bowling action in January during Cricket Australia’s domestic cricket competition.