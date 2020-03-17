Mohammad Irfan Jr and Ali Khan join Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi have included fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Junior and all-rounder Ali Khan in their squad ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-finals it was announced on Monday. Both players are Silver category players

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi have included fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Junior and all-rounder Ali Khan in their squad ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 semi-finals it was announced on Monday. Both players are Silver category players.

The two joined the Zalmi squad today, Zalmi; the 2017 HBL PSL champions take on table-toppers Multan Sultans in the first semi-final on Tuesday at 2pm.

Lahore Qalandars take on arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the second semi-final on Tuesday at 7pm. Both matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The inclusions have been approved by the Event Technical Committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Semi-finals on Tuesday:

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, 2pm

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm