Mohammad Mohsin aims to become world’s best all-rounder

“Wearing the green cap in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup is nothing less than a dream coming true for me,” says Mohsin

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019) Consistent performances in the ongoing domestic season have earned Swat-born all-rounder Mohammad Mohsin a place in the Pakistan side for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Mohsin, a leg-spinner and a left-handed batsman, started his career in 2011 with U19 cricket. In 2013, he played a Senior Inter-District tournament which helped him graduate to first-class cricket.

Mohsin made his first-class debut in 2015 for Peshawar. In the last year’s edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, he scored 264 runs in four matches at an average of 33.

His notable performance that season came with the bat when he scored 140 in his side’s second innings against Islamabad, helping Peshawar to a five-wicket win.

The all-rounder made his presence felt in the National T20 Cup in Faisalabad last month by taking nine wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Overall, he has collected 13 wickets in as many games of the shortest format of the game.

Reflecting on his selection in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad, Mohsin said: “Cricket is everything for me which makes selection in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad is nothing less than a dream come true.

“My wish is to become the best all-rounder in the world. My favourite player is South Africa star AB de Villiers. I can’t wait for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup to start. I want to make a big contribution for my side in the tournament.

“The preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore helped me understand the requirements of the game at the international level and I am eager to make full use of the training and coaching I have received.

Since his childhood, Mohsin has been a keen sportsperson. Besides cricket, he took active part in football, squash and badminton competitions during his school days. He still plays squash and badminton after gym sessions.

Mohsin has also pursued his education along with his passion for cricket and has recently completed BS in Computers.

Pakistan Squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (in alphabetical order):

1. Saud Shakeel (captain)

2. Rohail Nazir (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper)

3. Akif Javed

4. Amad Butt

5. Haider Ali

6. Hasan Mohsin

7. Imran Rafiq

8. Khushdil Shah

9. Mohammad Asad

10. Mohammad Hasnain

11. Mohammad Mohsin

12. Omair Bin Yousuf

13. Saif Badar

14. Sameen Gul

15. Umar Khan

Reserves:

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Hussain Talat and Muhammad Haris.

Team management:

Ijaz Ahmed (Manager-cum-head coach), Rao Iftikhar Anjum (bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Hafiz Mohammad Naeem Ul Rasul (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Muhammad Younas Butt (security manager)

Pakistan’s schedule:

14 November – v Afghanistan, Cox’s Bazar

16 November – v Sri Lanka, Cox’s Bazar

18 November – v Oman, Cox’s Bazar

20 November – Semi-final 1 (winner Group A v runner-up Group B), Mirpur

21 November - Semi-final 2 (winner Group B v runner-up Group A), Mirpur

23 November - Final, Mirpur