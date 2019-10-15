UrduPoint.com
Mohammad, Mubasir Score Centuries On Day One Of National U19 Three-day Third Round Matches

Tue 15th October 2019

Mohammad, Mubasir score centuries on day one of National U19 three-day third round matches

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) Mohammad and Mubasir Khan scored centuries for Balochistan and Northern respectively, while Sindh’s Muhammad Makki and Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Zahid took five-for each on day one of the third round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan after been put into bat scored 350 for seven in 83 overs against Central Punjab. Mohammad top-scored with a 155-ball 104 laced with 15 overs.

Ubaidullah was another run-getter with 61 off 104 balls which included 10 fours and a six.

For Central Punjab, Ali Mustafa picked three wickets for 75 in 17 overs.

In reply, Central Punjab U19 were 35 for no loss in 5.2 overs, when stumps were drawn early due to bad light.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Northern were dismissed for 272 in 82.2 overs after they were put into bat by Sindh.

Mubasir Khan scored 109 off 180 balls with 12 fours.

For Sindh, Mohammad Makki took five for 73, while Arish Ali Khan grabbed four wickets for 77 in 28 overs.

In return, Sindh had managed 13 for one in five overs, when stumps were drawn.

In the third match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after opting to bat were dismissed for 270 in 72.

3 overs against Southern Punjab at KRL stadium in Rawalpindi.

Talha Roshan and Saqib Jamil scored 65 each which included 10 and 12 fours, respectively.

For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Zahid was the pick of the bowlers with five for 64 in 23.3 overs.

In reply, Southern Punjab were 47 for two in 13 overs, when stumps were called.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Central Punjab U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Balochistan U19 350-7, 83 overs (Mohammad 104, Ubaid Ullah 61, Mohammad Ibrahim 53; Ali Mustafa 3-75, Qasim Akram 2-71) v Central Punjab U19 35-0, 5.2 overs

Northern U19 v Sindh U19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Northern U19 272 all-out, 82.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 109, Raza ul Mustafa 49; Muhammad Makki 5-73, Arish Ali Khan 4-77) v Sindh U19 13-1, 5 overs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Southern Punjab U19, KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 270 all-out, 72.3 overs (Saqib Jamil 65, Talha Roshan 65; Mohammad Zahid 5-64) v Southern Punjab 47-2, 13 overs (Basit Ali 31 not out; Mohammad Ali 2-4)

More Stories From Sports

