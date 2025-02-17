Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said that he was fit to play and had not decided on retirement from the international cricket after the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said that he was fit to play and had not decided on retirement from the international cricket after the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Speaking at the ICC Media Zone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 practice matches in Karachi, he said, “I’m still thinking (about the future). These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience."

He told the journalists that he had discussed with the senior players and in the high-level meetings, adding that the retirement would depend on his fitness.

Being part of the Afghanistan team in the ICC Champions Trophy, the elite all-rounder, 40, recently helped Fortune Barishal win the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

He further said, “Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches. I feel really good, it’s building confidence.”

Mohammad Nabi is the only player left who was part of the first-ever Afghanistan One-Day International side, but he still has big international dreams left to achieve.

“The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good. I’ve been busy playing in the Bangladesh Premier League, was a champion over there. I’m preparing myself for the Champions Trophy now. I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I’m in good shape,” he responded.

On Kharoti, Mohammad Nabi said, “Kharoti is in the 15-man squad. He’s a youngster, who has been doing really well over the last two years.

He’s a very good spinner but he’s a good fielder as well. He bowled really well against South Africa and Ireland in Sharjah.

“Hopefully he can get some more wickets in the Champions Trophy, it would be good for the team.

“I’m also really happy for Rash,” he said of Rashid Khan, who recently became the most prolific wicket-taker in the history of T20I cricket, overtaking Dwayne Bravo.

“He’s the greatest bowler in the world in T20 and InshaAllah, he will have 1000 wickets soon! He’s still young, still energetic and still has hunger for more wickets.

“On the pitch, he’s aggressive and will fight every ball, he brings extra energy. Off the pitch, he’s a very normal person who enjoys every moment away from cricket.

“That is the plus point and he has really helped with the youngsters. He comforts them and talks to them to help their development. He is very good at making them feel comfortable in the changing room.”

The Afghans find themselves in a group with Australia, South Africa and England, in their maiden appearance in the tournament. They will hope to kick on from reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, while Mohammad Nabi also has longer-term ambitions.

On his son Hassan Eisakhil ,18, Mohammad Nabi said, “It’s my dream (to play for Afghanistan together), expressing the hope they may do it.

“He is doing very well. In the last two games he scored a hundred and 95. He is a hard worker and I’m also pushing him to do work.

“I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It’s not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100+."