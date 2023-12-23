Open Menu

Mohammad Nawaz Replaces Noman Ali

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2023 | 07:03 PM

The national selection committee, headed by Wahab Riaz, has approved Mohammad Nawaz as the replacement of Noman Ali for the ongoing Test series against Australia

Left-arm spinner Noman was ruled out of the three-Test match series after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He underwent surgery on Saturday.

29-year-old left-arm spinner Nawaz, who is already part of the 17-member T20 squad against New Zealand commencing from January 12 in New Zealand, will fly to Australia on the first available flight.

Wahab Riaz, chief selector of the men's cricket team, said: “It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the Test matches. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side.”

On Abrar Ahmed’s availability, the team management is hopeful that Abrar will be available to the side for the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, commencing from January 3, 2024.

