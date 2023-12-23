Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) National selection committee, led by Wahab Riaz, has given the nod to Mohammad Nawaz as the replacement for Noman Ali in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Noman Ali, a left-arm spinner, had to withdraw from the series due to acute appendicitis, leading to a surgical procedure today

Mohammad Nawaz, a 29-year-old left-arm spinner already part of the 17-member T20I squad against New Zealand starting on January 12, will promptly travel to Australia on the earliest available flight.

Expressing regret over Noman Ali's unavailability, Wahab Riaz, the chief selector for the men’s cricket team, cited logistical challenges and visa issues for new players. He emphasized Nawaz as the optimal choice given the team's need for a left-arm spinner.

Regarding Abrar Ahmed’s status, the team management remains optimistic about his availability for the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set to commence on January 3, 2024.