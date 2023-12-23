Open Menu

Mohammad Nawaz Replaces Noman Ali In Upcoming Melbourne Test

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test  

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz emphasizes Nawaz as the optimal choice given the team's need for a left-arm spinner.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) National selection committee, led by Wahab Riaz, has given the nod to Mohammad Nawaz as the replacement for Noman Ali in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Noman Ali, a left-arm spinner, had to withdraw from the series due to acute appendicitis, leading to a surgical procedure today

Mohammad Nawaz, a 29-year-old left-arm spinner already part of the 17-member T20I squad against New Zealand starting on January 12, will promptly travel to Australia on the earliest available flight.

Expressing regret over Noman Ali's unavailability, Wahab Riaz, the chief selector for the men’s cricket team, cited logistical challenges and visa issues for new players. He emphasized Nawaz as the optimal choice given the team's need for a left-arm spinner.

Regarding Abrar Ahmed’s status, the team management remains optimistic about his availability for the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set to commence on January 3, 2024.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sydney Wahab Riaz Mohammad Nawaz January Visa From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

7 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

3 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

5 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

5 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

5 hours ago
 China-Pakistan textile summit strengthens economic ..

China-Pakistan textile summit strengthens economic ties and collaboration

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports