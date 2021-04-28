Mohammad Rizman storms into top 10 T20I player rankings for batting

(@fidahassanain)

The ICC has made this announcement after excellent performance of Mohammad Rizwan in T20I matches against South African and Zimbabwe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) Right-hand batsman Mohammad Rizwan has secured his position in the top 10 batsmen of T20I player rankings for batting.

Taking to Twitter, International cricket Council (ICC) made this announcement.

It wrote: “Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top Keycap ten of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting,”.

