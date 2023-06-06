UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Rizwan Captures Fans’ Admiration Through Devotion To Prayer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans' admiration through devotion to prayer

A heartwarming video surfaced on social media, showcasing the 32-year-old cricketer offering prayers on a sidewalk in New York City.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, currently pursuing his academic studies in the United States, has once again captured the admiration of his fans through his devotion to prayer.

A heartwarming video surfaced on social media, showcasing the 32-year-old cricketer offering prayers on a sidewalk in New York City. The video garnered significant attention, amassing over 22,000 views.

In the footage, Rizwan can be seen prayerfully engaged on a mat while his car is parked nearby.

Sporting a casual attire, he wears a black leather jacket, off-white sweatpants, sandals, and a Harvard souvenir cap.

This display of dedication to both his faith and academic pursuits comes as Rizwan continues his studies in the Harvard business school's executive education programme, focusing on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and sports (BEMS). Earlier, he received accolades for presenting a copy of the Holy Quran to his teacher at the campus, further exemplifying his devotion and respect.

