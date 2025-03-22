Mohammad Rizwan Damages Naseem Shah’s Mobile Phone
AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2025) In an interesting event, Mohammad Rizwan damaged the mobile phone of fast bowler Naseem Shah.
The incident took place during the camp for the White-Ball series against New Zealand.
Mohammad Rizwan was doing batting practice at the White-Ball camp when his shot hit the bag of Naseem Shah and damaged his mobile phone.
A video is going viral on social media platforms in which it can be seen that during the practice session for the white-ball series against the Kiwis, Mohammad Rizwan played a shot that directly landed in the area where the players and their support staff were keeping their kit and other belongings.
Naseem Shah was surprised to Rizwan, indicating that his shot had broken his mobile phone, and the video of this incident is going viral.
Pakistan squads for T20I and ODI matches are currently in New Zealand.
New Zealand tour schedule:
16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin
21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland
23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington
29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier
2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton
5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

