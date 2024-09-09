Open Menu

Mohammad Rizwan Expected To Be Appointed Captain Across All Formats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2024 | 03:08 PM

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled a key meeting on September 22 to deliberate on captaincy and other crucial matters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, is expected to be named captain for all three formats, the informed sources said on Monday.

The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) scheduled a key meeting on September 22 to deliberate on captaincy and other crucial matters.

The meeting will include input from red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, high-performance coach Tim Nielsen, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, along with other coaching staff and board officials.

The sources also suggested that Rizwan is likely to be appointed as captain for all formats. However, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi would make the final decision following consultations with coaches, mentors, and the selection committee.

Sources indicate that the meeting would focus on discussions with coaches regarding possible changes in captaincy. The decisions regarding the leadership for both red-ball and white-ball formats are expected to be made based on their recommendations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Gary September All From Coach

Recent Stories

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

2 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

2 days ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

2 days ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 days ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports