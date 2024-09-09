Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled a key meeting on September 22 to deliberate on captaincy and other crucial matters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, is expected to be named captain for all three formats, the informed sources said on Monday.

The meeting will include input from red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, high-performance coach Tim Nielsen, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, along with other coaching staff and board officials.

The sources also suggested that Rizwan is likely to be appointed as captain for all formats. However, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi would make the final decision following consultations with coaches, mentors, and the selection committee.

Sources indicate that the meeting would focus on discussions with coaches regarding possible changes in captaincy. The decisions regarding the leadership for both red-ball and white-ball formats are expected to be made based on their recommendations.