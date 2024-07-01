Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Vancouver Knights, a team in the Canada Global T20 League, announced Rizwan’s appointment following the Pakistan team’s disappointing performance in the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Mohammad Rizwan, the national cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman, was named captain of the Canada Global T20 League.

The development took place at the moment when national cricket has been neglected while Pakistan team miserably performed in recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

With Rizwan taking on the captaincy, Babar Azam will now play under his leadership.

The Global T20 League is scheduled to take place from July 25 to August 11.

Vancouver’s management expressed their confidence in Sir Mohammad Rizwan’s ability to lead the team to victory with his strong batting and skillful wicketkeeping, and they extended their best wishes to him.

The management of the Vancouver Knights referred to Rizwan as “Sir” in their announcement. The team’s roster also includes players like Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, South Africa’s Dwaine Pretorius, and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane.