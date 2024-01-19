(@Abdulla99267510)

After being put into bat, Pakistan scored 158 for five in 20 overs courtesy an undefeated 90-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 90 goes in vain as New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fourth T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

This was New Zealand’s fourth win in the five-match series, and they now lead by a margin of 4-0. The fifth and final T20I of the series will take place at the same venue on Sunday.

After being put into bat, Pakistan scored 158 for five in 20 overs courtesy an undefeated 90-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan. The Opening batter struck six fours and two sixes during his 63-ball innings. He added a 51-run partnership with Babar Azam (19, 11b, 2x4s, 1x6) and knitted a 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (10, 14b).

Left-handed Mohammad Nawaz was the other contributor with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 21 off nine balls, hitting three sixes in the 19th over of the innings.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry bagged two wickets apiece.

In turn, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front and struck twice in the first over of the run-chase, and again in the third over to put the hosts in a spot of bother leaving them three for 20 in 2.

4 overs. At that stage of the match, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips got together and stitched an unbroken 139-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help New Zealand achieve the target in 18.1 overs.

Mitchell scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes. Right-handed Phillips scored a 52-ball 70, hitting five fours and three sixes.

For the losing side, Shaheen ended up with match figures of three for 34 in four overs.

Scores in brief:

New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Pakistan 158-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 90 not out, Mohammad Nawaz 21 not out; Matt Henry 2-22, Lockie Ferguson 2-27)

New Zealand 159-3, 18.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 72 not out, Glenn Phillips 70 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-34)

Player of the match – Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)