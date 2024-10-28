Mohammad Sheharyar Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Bahawalpur Region’s Mohammad Sheharyar has been fined 35 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Region in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium
Sheharyar was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.
The incident happened when Sheharyar delayed his departure from the crease and gestured in frustration after being given caught behind, which was deemed as a disagreement over the decision by the on-field umpire.
Sheharyar was reported by on-field umpires Saqib Khan and Farooq Ali Khan at the end of second day’s play. Sheharyar accepted the charge and the sanction handed out by match referee Nadeem Arshad hence there was no need of a formal hearing.
