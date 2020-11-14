UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Shehzad Warned For Code Of Conduct Breach

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 01:27 PM

Mohammad Shehzad warned for Code of Conduct breach

Southern Punjab U19’s Mohammad Shehzad has been warned for a level 1 offence relating to use of an audible obscenity during a match during his side’s National U19 Three-Day Tournament fixture against Sindh U19 at the Country Club, Muridke

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2020) Southern Punjab U19's Mohammad Shehzad has been warned for a level 1 offence relating to use of an audible obscenity during a match during his side's National U19 Three-Day Tournament fixture against Sindh U19 at the Country Club, Muridke.

The incident happened on Friday when Shehzad shouted loudly following his run out.

On-field umpires Imran Aslam and Mohammad Arshad charged Shehzad for the violation of article 2.3 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Shehzad pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Bilal Khilji.

More Stories From Sports

