Mohammad Shehzad warned for Code of Conduct breach

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ):Southern Punjab U19's Mohammad Shehzad has been warned for a level 1 offence relating to use of an audible obscenity during a match during his side's National U19 Three-Day Tournament fixture against Sindh U19 at the Country Club, Muridke.

The incident happened on Friday when Shehzad shouted loudly following his run out, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket Board here on Saturday.

On-field umpires Imran Aslam and Mohammad Arshad charged Shehzad for the violation of article 2.3 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Shehzad pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Bilal Khilji.