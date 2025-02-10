Open Menu

Mohammad Sultan Wins Mr Rawalpindi In Bodybuilding Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Young Bodybuilders Association (YBA) organized Mr. Rawalpindi bodybuilding competition here in which 70 bodybuilders in both senior and junior categories participated

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Young Bodybuilders Association (YBA) organized Mr. Rawalpindi bodybuilding competition here in which 70 bodybuilders in both senior and junior categories participated.

According to President Sheikh Akram, Vice President Siddique Sheikh, General Secretary Asad Ali Bobby of the Association, the position holders will participate in the next stage of Mr. Punjab and Prime Minister's Mr. Pakistan competitions to be organized in Lahore.

Talking to media persons, the YBA representatives said that maintaining a healthy body and mind is the foundation for a fulfilling life, allowing individuals to enjoy activities, relationships, and personal achievements, while highlighting the negative consequences of neglecting physical and mental well-being, encouraging proactive steps like regular exercise, balanced diet, and stress management to prioritize overall health and happiness; essentially stating that "health is wealth".

In Mr. Rawalpindi competition, Muhammad Sultan won the title of Mr. Rawalpindi 2025 where as in other categories Rawalpindi zone men physique and Master Rawalpindi Jahanzeb Khan Salar Ali Lashari and Hussain Shah got first positions respectively.

Member Punjab Assembly, Malik Iftikhar was the chief guest at the ceremony while special guests, President small chamber, Sardar Saqib, SV President, Dost Jan, Vice president, Asif Iqbal Sheikh Abrar Muhammad Mahfouz Asimullah Qureshi and RIPJA President Sajjad haider were also attended the program.

The speakers while addressing the participants paid tributes to the Young Bodybuilders Association and said that organizing such healthy activities is very important so that the young generation stays away from the negative effects of the society and could achieve a better position in life.

“When we are healthy and fit, we are able to enjoy our life well. We can talk to our near and dear one. We can laugh, smile, travel, enjoy food, and sleep well. But when our health and fitness are not up to the mark, we are unable to do anything properly and stay behind. We cannot enjoy eating, watching sports or movies,” they said.

Chief Guest, along with Sheikh Siddique also distributed cash prizes and certificates among all winners of the competition.

