UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Tariq In Front In 40th Punjab Open Golf

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:17 PM

Mohammad Tariq in front in 40th Punjab Open Golf

After the conclusion of Friday's round, the golf professional in command is Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad with an outstanding display of quality golfing which enabled him to produce a round of gross 66, six under par which reflects a marvelous effort and entitles him to occupy top position on the leaderboard of 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship PAF Skyview Golf Course here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :After the conclusion of Friday's round, the golf professional in command is Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad with an outstanding display of quality golfing which enabled him to produce a round of gross 66, six under par which reflects a marvelous effort and entitles him to occupy top position on the leaderboard of 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship PAF Skyview Golf Course here.

Mohammad Tariq is an experienced player of merit with quite a few top ten finishes to his credit and looks poised to spring a surprise in this 40th Punjab Open Championship. His technique is exemplary and if nerves support his determination he just might end up in the forefront. However there are still two rounds to go and the established Names like Shabbir, Ahmad Baig, Mohammad Matloob and M.

Munir will endeavour to vanquish his progress.

Other contenders looking suitably placed are Mohammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison at a score of gross 68, Zubair Hussain (PAF) 69 and the number one ranked professional, Mohammad Shabbir also at gross 69.

At gross 70 are placed Taimoor Khan (PAF ,Peshawar), Mohammad Alam (PAF Skyview) and Ahmad Baig, also of PAF Skyview. All three are capable golf professionals, fit and young and eager and can fire up over the remaining two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

In the race for honors in amateur section the leader right now is Mohsin Zafar of Lahore Gymkhana with a round of 75 gross. Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana ) is at 77 and Mohammad Shafi of Garrison is at 78.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Fire Punjab Young Progress Mohammad Shahzad Sunday All Top Race Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanis ..

Deadly suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

2 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Summons US Military Attac ..

Russian Defense Ministry Summons US Military Attache Over Border Incident in Sea ..

2 minutes ago
 New US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of ..

New US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of Perils of Sanctions Violation ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia to Sign Hydrogen Energy Cooperation Deals W ..

Russia to Sign Hydrogen Energy Cooperation Deals With France, Australia, S. Kore ..

6 minutes ago
 Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021: Finalists decided

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup 2021: Finalists decided

6 minutes ago
 Training workshop on dengue fever awareness held

Training workshop on dengue fever awareness held

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.