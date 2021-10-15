Mohammad Tariq in front in 40th Punjab Open Golf

After the conclusion of Friday's round, the golf professional in command is Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad with an outstanding display of quality golfing which enabled him to produce a round of gross 66, six under par which reflects a marvelous effort and entitles him to occupy top position on the leaderboard of 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship PAF Skyview Golf Course here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :After the conclusion of Friday's round, the golf professional in command is Mohammad Tariq of Islamabad with an outstanding display of quality golfing which enabled him to produce a round of gross 66, six under par which reflects a marvelous effort and entitles him to occupy top position on the leaderboard of 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship PAF Skyview Golf Course here.

Mohammad Tariq is an experienced player of merit with quite a few top ten finishes to his credit and looks poised to spring a surprise in this 40th Punjab Open Championship. His technique is exemplary and if nerves support his determination he just might end up in the forefront. However there are still two rounds to go and the established Names like Shabbir, Ahmad Baig, Mohammad Matloob and M.

Munir will endeavour to vanquish his progress.

Other contenders looking suitably placed are Mohammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison at a score of gross 68, Zubair Hussain (PAF) 69 and the number one ranked professional, Mohammad Shabbir also at gross 69.

At gross 70 are placed Taimoor Khan (PAF ,Peshawar), Mohammad Alam (PAF Skyview) and Ahmad Baig, also of PAF Skyview. All three are capable golf professionals, fit and young and eager and can fire up over the remaining two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

In the race for honors in amateur section the leader right now is Mohsin Zafar of Lahore Gymkhana with a round of 75 gross. Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana ) is at 77 and Mohammad Shafi of Garrison is at 78.