Mohammad Wasim and Qasim Akram shine as Pakistan beat Kuwait in ACC U19 Asia Cup match

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) An all-round effort by Mohammad Wasim and Qasim Akram helped Pakistan beat Kuwait by a convincing 163 runs margin in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 Group A match played at the Tyronne Fernando Stadium, Moratuwa on Monday.

Despite the victory, Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament finishing third in Group A behind India and Afghanistan.

On Monday, Wasim hit a 20-ball unbeaten 55 (two fours and six sixes) to propel Pakistan to their 335 for nine total in 50 overs and followed it with a three wicket spell to help his side to their comfortable victory, Qasim made 28 runs and then took four wickets in his match winning contribution.

Captain Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat first, the foundation of the Pakistan total was laid by Irfan Khan (63 off 68 balls) and Haris Khan (53 off 41 balls). Fahad Munir made 42 before Wasim’s whirlwind innings provided the icing on the cake.

Rohail who scored 117 against India, scored 34 runs off 45 balls. Jandu Hamoud took four wickets for 60 runs.

Kuwait batsmen found the target beyond their reach as Pakistan bowlers led by Qasim (four for 38) and Wasim (three for 23) kept a tight leash on the scoring rate. Abu Huraira provided two vital breakthroughs in his economical 10-over spell in which he conceded 33 runs.

Kuwait captain Abdul Sadiq scored 60 runs while Govind Kumar made 45, the two added 110 runs for the third wicket but their departure titled the match in Pakistan’s favour.

Scores in brief (According to information received from Asian Cricket Council):

Pakistan U19 beat Kuwait U19 by 163 runs

Pakistan U19 335- 9 in 50 overs (Irfan Khan 63, Mohammad Wasim 55 not out, Haris Khan 53; Jandu Hamoud 4-60)

Kuwait U19 172 all out in 43.4 overs (Abdul Sadiq 60, Govind Kumar 45; Qasim Akram 4-38, Mohammad Wasim 3-23, Abu Huraira 2-33)