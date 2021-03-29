Mohammad Wasim explains as to why the youngsters were selected for South Africa, Zimbabwe Tour

(@fidahassanain)

The Chief Selector believes that selection of these players will help us in selection of squad for T20World Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) Pakistan’s Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said that he also chosen the players who had already playing against Zimbabwe.

Wasim Khan rejected the notion that he only selected the young players instead of the well-versed players for Zimbabwe and South Africa tour.

He expressed these views while talking to a reporter in response to his query about criticism for selecting just the young players for South Africa and Zimbabwe Tour.

“Majority is overlooking Zimbabwe and just discussing Zimbabwe,” said Wasim, adding that he chose players for the Zimbabwe tour as well. He went on to explain that they wanted to try out these new boys like Arshad Iqbal who has a bit of experience. Arshad Iqbal, he said, showed muscles in PSL and also in domestic cricket.

He stated that Mohammad Wasim Jr was selected and he falls into the all-rounder category because he can bowl his full 4 overs.

“Amad Butt and Aamer Yamin are the other option as they could be considered as reliable bowlers,” said Wasim Khan, adding that Yamin is also good with the new ball but he struggles with the older ball.

However, he said that both Yamin and Amad needed improvement and this is where the coaches would come in and work with both of them.

He said: “Wasim is an all-rounder; he is not just a bowler. He can bat and bowl. And we need a backup for Faheem Ashraf and therefore, we have Wasim as an option,”.

“Selection of these youngsters will eventually help us in selection for T20World Cup,” he added.