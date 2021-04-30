Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s success

(@fidahassanain)

The former batsman says that Babar Azam doesn’t miss any ball on which he could make a score.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Former captain Mohammad Yousuf has shared the secret behind the success of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Mohammad Yousaf believes that Babar Azam has one strong base that keeps him distinguished from all other players.

The 46-year old batsman is of the view that Babar Azam doesn’t play too many dot balls which was the main reason behind Babar’s success.

“Babar doesn’t miss any ball on which he could make a score,” says Mohamamd Yousaf while talking to a YouTube channel.

“ This is one of the secrets I believe which is the base of his success in all three formats,” he explains.

He further says that Babar Azam tries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

It may be mentioned here that Babar Azam is one of the three Pakistanis to score a hundred in all three formats. He has recently grabbed No.1 ODI batsman by overtaking India’s Virtat Kohi. Kohli scored fastest 2000 runs in the T20I cricket.