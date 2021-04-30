UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Yousaf Shares Secret Of Babar Azam’s Success

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s success

The former batsman says that Babar Azam doesn’t miss any ball on which he could make a score.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) Former captain Mohammad Yousuf has shared the secret behind the success of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Mohammad Yousaf believes that Babar Azam has one strong base that keeps him distinguished from all other players.

The 46-year old batsman is of the view that Babar Azam doesn’t play too many dot balls which was the main reason behind Babar’s success.

“Babar doesn’t miss any ball on which he could make a score,” says Mohamamd Yousaf while talking to a YouTube channel.

“ This is one of the secrets I believe which is the base of his success in all three formats,” he explains.

He further says that Babar Azam tries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

It may be mentioned here that Babar Azam is one of the three Pakistanis to score a hundred in all three formats. He has recently grabbed No.1 ODI batsman by overtaking India’s Virtat Kohi. Kohli scored fastest 2000 runs in the T20I cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Babar Azam May YouTube All From

Recent Stories

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

9 minutes ago

Islamia College Peshawar is a very famous and hist ..

4 minutes ago

Food authority ice cream factory, recovers 100 Kg ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to all tehsils ..

4 minutes ago

USC achieves 55 pc sale target of Ramadan relief p ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Life of Syrian Refugees ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.