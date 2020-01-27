Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award examines its preparations and operational plan

The Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is organised under the banner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, held its periodic meeting to review the preparations for the 11th edition the Awards

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the MBR Creative Sports Award is the biggest award of its kind in terms of value and diversity of categories, and dedicated to inspiring creativity in sports - not just in the UAE, but around the Arab world and the globe.

The meeting of the Board of Trustees was chaired by the Secretary General of the Award, Her Excellency Moaza Saeed Al Marri, who is a member of Dubai Sports Council’s Board of Directors, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC and Director of the Award, was present at the meeting along with members of the Award’s different committees.

During the meeting, the operational plan for the coming period was reviewed. The operational plan includes a number of initiatives and events that will be implemented during the coming period, until the glittering awards ceremony in January, 2021.

HE Moaza Saeed Al Marri conveyed the directives of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of DSC and Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, at the meeting, who has emphasised on translating the guidance of the nation’s wise leadership and their vision into initiatives and programs that benefit the sports sector, not just in the UAE but around the world. HE Mattar Al Tayer also emphasised on the size of responsibility that falls on the Award’s Board of Trustees and the members and coordinators of its different committees, as they try to achieve the Award’s noble goals.

During the meeting, the promotional plan was reviewed, and the sports sector was invited to send in their nomination for the different categories at the individual, group and institutional levels. Emphasis was placed on taking into account the participation of athletes in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The operational plan included dates for upcoming meetings of the Award’s Board of Trustees and it’s three committees, and press conference for announcing the winners of the 11th edition of the Award, along with a plan for communication and cooperation with the Award’s Sports Creativity Ambassadors, who were chosen recently.