Open Menu

Mohammed Nawaz Has Yet To Perform: Shan Masood

Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Mohammed Nawaz has yet to perform: Shan Masood

The Captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood has expressed hope that the all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will perform at his level-best in the upcoming matches of the HBL PSL 9

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood has expressed hope that the all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will perform at his level-best in the upcoming matches of the HBL PSL 9.

While talking to the media persons on Wednesday, Masood said that Nawaz has yet to perform according to his potential but showed faith in the seasoned all-rounder.

“Mohammad Nawaz has not been able to perform according to his abilities and potential, but he has shown glimpses of his talent,” said Shan Masood.

“We are expecting more from him as an all-rounder, and I am hopeful that he will perform at his best in the upcoming matches,” he added.

Upon being asked about the inclusion of young all-rounder Arafat Minhas, the Karachi Kings captain praised the youngster and stated that he would get a chance according to the situation.

“Arafat Minhas is a talented player. We select our playing XI according to the conditions and he will get the chance whenever the team needs his service.”

The left-handed batter also acknowledged that he could not perform as per the expectations but expressed optimism that he would do better in the upcoming games. “I am not satisfied with my performance and I am getting good starts but have not been able to capitalize and perform well despite being set at the wicket,” he said.

“I am positive that I will perform better in the upcoming games and it will be more beneficial for the team", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Young Shan Masood Mohammad Nawaz Karachi Kings Media From Best Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Traffic police announce no road closures during PS ..

Traffic police announce no road closures during PSL 9

2 minutes ago
 NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights

2 minutes ago
 PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

17 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: ..

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

12 minutes ago
 Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

12 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance securi ..

IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

13 minutes ago
Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

17 minutes ago
 57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

17 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

17 minutes ago
 CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

17 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

17 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports