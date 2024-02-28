Mohammed Nawaz Has Yet To Perform: Shan Masood
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2024 | 07:09 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood has expressed hope that the all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will perform at his level-best in the upcoming matches of the HBL PSL 9.
While talking to the media persons on Wednesday, Masood said that Nawaz has yet to perform according to his potential but showed faith in the seasoned all-rounder.
“Mohammad Nawaz has not been able to perform according to his abilities and potential, but he has shown glimpses of his talent,” said Shan Masood.
“We are expecting more from him as an all-rounder, and I am hopeful that he will perform at his best in the upcoming matches,” he added.
Upon being asked about the inclusion of young all-rounder Arafat Minhas, the Karachi Kings captain praised the youngster and stated that he would get a chance according to the situation.
“Arafat Minhas is a talented player. We select our playing XI according to the conditions and he will get the chance whenever the team needs his service.”
The left-handed batter also acknowledged that he could not perform as per the expectations but expressed optimism that he would do better in the upcoming games. “I am not satisfied with my performance and I am getting good starts but have not been able to capitalize and perform well despite being set at the wicket,” he said.
“I am positive that I will perform better in the upcoming games and it will be more beneficial for the team", he concluded.
