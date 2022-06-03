Mohmand, Bajaur to clash in Inter-Madras Games final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Mohmand and Bajaur took berth into the final after recording victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals of the ongoing Inter-Madrasa Games of the Merged Tribal Area being played here at Peshawar sports Complex on Friday.

There were thundering applause from the sitting spectators during the closely contested matches part of the Inter-Madrasa Games wherein more than 800 Madrasa students are taking part in seven different Games.

In the first semi-final, Mohmand recorded victory against the strong Khyber District team in a thrilling 2-1 encounter. Mohamad won the first pull but failed to click in the second won by Khyber District. When the two sides were locked 1-1, it was the third and decisive set when Mohmand marched into victory after a tough fight.

In the second semi-final Bajaur District defeated Khurram by 2-1. Khurram won the first pull but failed to click in the remaining two pulls wherein Bajaur won the semi-finals and qualified for the grand final. The final will be played on Saturday between Mohmand and Bajaur.

Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah was the chief guest who witnessed the matches. Assistant Director Admin Awan Hussain, District Sports Officer Fazal Akbar Khilji, DSO Amjad Hussain, District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar, District Sports Officer Noora Wazir, DSO Raheed Gul, Khursheed Iqbal and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In the first round of the matches, Khyber defeated Dera Ismail Khan 2-0, Kurram defeated North Waziristan 2-1, Mohmand defeated Orakzai 2-1 and sub-division Peshawar defeated Bannu by 2-1.

In volleyball matches, Mohmand District defeated Lakki Marwat by 3-1, the score was 25-22, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-22. Mohmand and Lakki Marwat gave each other a tough fight wherein large numbers of spectators witnessed the matches.

In the second match, Bannu sub-division defeated Peshawar by 25-21, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-21 while South Waziristan defeated Kurram district by 25-22, 25-21, 27-29 and 25-22 to qualify for the next round.

In football matches, Kurram district and North Waziristan gave each other a tough fight and both raided each other's defence time and again in the match played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium. There was a large crowd that witnessed the football event. Kurram got the lead through Irfan Ullah on the field attempt but soon Asmat Ullah tied the tally through a field attempt.

When the two sides tied at 1-1, Kurram managed their position and soon scored two more goals through right winger Jabbar and center striker Adnan Ullah on the field attempt to make the tally 3-1.

In the other matches Lakki Marwat sub-division defeated Mohmand district by 6-1 in another thrilling match.

Yasir made the hat-trick for Lakki Marwat while Tahir scored two goals and Javed slammed in a goal to make the tally 6-0 while Mohmand Abdullah reduced the margin through field attempts. In the third match Bannu sub-division defeated Peshawar by 2-0 in a one-sided affair and qualified for the next round.