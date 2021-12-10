Mohmand District wins Kabaddi title in Integrated Distt Sports Festival

Kabaddi final won played at Captain Rohullah Shaheed Stadium Ghalania, Mohmand District host Mohmand defeated South Waziristan District by 40-30 in the final of the ongoing Tribal Games being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Integrated Districts here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Kabaddi final won played at Captain Rohullah Shaheed Stadium Ghalania, Mohmand District host Mohmand defeated South Waziristan District by 40-30 in the final of the ongoing Tribal Games being played under the aegis of Directorate of sports Integrated Districts here on Friday.

Mohmand won the trophy by defeating South Waziristan by 40-30 in the most thrilling final witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion. In this Championship a total of 12 teams from seven tribal districts and six sub-districts including Khyber District, Bajaur, Khurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Sub Division Kohat, Sub Division Peshawar, took part.

On the other hand, Khyber won the boxing event played here at Lala Aman Boxing Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex. Khyber won gold medals in 8 out of 10 categories.

In 48 kg, Ijaz of Khyber won first, Farman of Waziristan second, Omar of Kohat sub-division first in 51 kg, Muhammad Faisal of Waziristan second, Waqas of Waziristan first in 54 kg, Ziaullah of Kohat sub-division, second, Abdul Rehman Afridi of Khyber won first place in 57kg, Saeed of Kohat sub-division won second place, Shahabuddin Afridi of Khyber won first place in 60kg, Muhammad Hassan of Kohat sub-division won second place and Muhammadullah Afridi of Khyber won 63kg.

Owais of Bajaur came first, Kashif Afridi of Khyber came first in 71kg, Shahabuddin of Mohmand came second, Humayun Afridi of Khyber came first in 75kg, Nasir of Kohat sub-division came second, in 81kg Farman Afridi came first and Nasrullah of Bajaur came second.

Rescue 1122 Mohmand, who was present on the occasion, provided medical Aid. Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Ghulam Habib Marwat, ADC Dr. Mohsin Habib, ADC Finance Mir Khawas Khan and District Sports Officer District Mohmand Saeed Akhtar distributed trophies and cash among the players.