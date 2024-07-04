Open Menu

Mohsin Iqbal Was Unanimously Elected As The New President Of The Punjab Rugby Association

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 03:01 PM

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association

While Tariq Khan Niazi as Secretory General in an extraordinary general (EOGM) meeting of Punjab Rugby Association held at Servis House, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association while Tariq Khan Niazi as Secretory General in an extraordinary general (EOGM) meeting of Punjab Rugby Association held at Servis House, Lahore.

The outgoing committee organized the meeting, which was headed by Zubair Shaffi (President PRA), which was observed by Tayyab Sohail, Secretary, Punjab Badminton Association, appointed by the Punjab Olympics Association, and Salman Shaikh (Secretary General, Pakistan Rugby Union).

The following districts were represented at this general meeting; Zubair Shaffi President, Shahzad Zaffar, Secretary , Mohsin Iqbal Khan, Treasurer, M. Ilyas (Sheikhupura), M. Babar (Gujranwala), Ghalib Javed (DG Khan), Abdul Basit (Lodhran), Bilal Qaiser (Bahawalpur), Tariq Niazi (Mianwali), Hassan Minhas (Multan), Salman Munir Ahmed (Sialkot), Muhammad Waqas (Lahore), Syed Sikandar Mansoor (Chakwal), Khadam Husain (Gujrat), Amsal (Kasur).

The PRA General Body anonymously elected Mohsin Iqbal Khan for President, Tariq Khan Niazi for Secretary and Salman Munir Ahmad for Treasurer for the next tenure, 2024-2028.

The new President, who is a former rugby player and Treasurer of PRA in past, Mohsin Khan announced he would be available for the rugby family for any support. The newly elected committee showed great interest in managing an event for rugby promotion every quarter of the year.

PRA will also put in efforts to work with the government bodies to allot a dedicated ground for Punjab rugby activities, training and events. We also engaged fellow members via zoom, as they were currently out of country.

Ch Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Rugby Union, congratulated the newly elected body for the next four years. He says Pakistan Rugby union grassroots level work is seen on different occasions. Top universities have rugby players, grounds, many clubs in Pakistan nowadays, both for men and women. Hope these newly elected people serve Punjab rugby well, and we are looking forward to supporting them.

