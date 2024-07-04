- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association
Mohsin Iqbal Was Unanimously Elected As The New President Of The Punjab Rugby Association
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 03:01 PM
While Tariq Khan Niazi as Secretory General in an extraordinary general (EOGM) meeting of Punjab Rugby Association held at Servis House, Lahore
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby association while Tariq Khan Niazi as Secretory General in an extraordinary general (EOGM) meeting of Punjab Rugby Association held at Servis House, Lahore.
The outgoing committee organized the meeting, which was headed by Zubair Shaffi (President PRA), which was observed by Tayyab Sohail, Secretary, Punjab Badminton Association, appointed by the Punjab Olympics Association, and Salman Shaikh (Secretary General, Pakistan Rugby Union).
The following districts were represented at this general meeting; Zubair Shaffi President, Shahzad Zaffar, Secretary , Mohsin Iqbal Khan, Treasurer, M. Ilyas (Sheikhupura), M. Babar (Gujranwala), Ghalib Javed (DG Khan), Abdul Basit (Lodhran), Bilal Qaiser (Bahawalpur), Tariq Niazi (Mianwali), Hassan Minhas (Multan), Salman Munir Ahmed (Sialkot), Muhammad Waqas (Lahore), Syed Sikandar Mansoor (Chakwal), Khadam Husain (Gujrat), Amsal (Kasur).
The PRA General Body anonymously elected Mohsin Iqbal Khan for President, Tariq Khan Niazi for Secretary and Salman Munir Ahmad for Treasurer for the next tenure, 2024-2028.
The new President, who is a former rugby player and Treasurer of PRA in past, Mohsin Khan announced he would be available for the rugby family for any support. The newly elected committee showed great interest in managing an event for rugby promotion every quarter of the year.
PRA will also put in efforts to work with the government bodies to allot a dedicated ground for Punjab rugby activities, training and events. We also engaged fellow members via zoom, as they were currently out of country.
Ch Arif Saeed, President of Pakistan Rugby Union, congratulated the newly elected body for the next four years. He says Pakistan Rugby union grassroots level work is seen on different occasions. Top universities have rugby players, grounds, many clubs in Pakistan nowadays, both for men and women. Hope these newly elected people serve Punjab rugby well, and we are looking forward to supporting them.
Recent Stories
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
More Stories From Sports
-
Reliable Rodri the rock behind Spain's sparkling Euros1 hour ago
-
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round4 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold6 hours ago
-
Japan's Saito aims to emulate late father with judo Olympic gold7 hours ago
-
Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO13 hours ago
-
Murray teams up with Raducanu in Wimbledon British dream team13 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 3rd update13 hours ago
-
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad15 hours ago
-
Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon as Osaka returns to Centre Court15 hours ago
-
Alcaraz coasts into Wimbledon third round15 hours ago
-
Cavendish makes Tour de France history with 35th stage win15 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 1st update15 hours ago