Mohsin Khan quits PCB cricket committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Former Test cricketer and Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee, Mohsin Khan has quitted as the committee's head.

During a recent meeting with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, he expressed his willingness to be released from his current position, which was accepted by the PCB Chairman.

Mohsin Khan said on Thursday "I am very thankful to PCB Chairman for honouring me with the opportunity to Chair the PCB Cricket Committee. My services are always available for Pakistan cricket at a suitable position in view of my past record".

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: "It is always difficult to let go someone of Mohsin's stature and calibre, but we respect his decision.I am thankful to Mohsin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors".

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan will now act as Chair of the PCB Cricket Committee,which at the end of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, will carry-out a robust review of the Pakistan cricket team's performance over the past three years before submitting its recommendations to PCB Chairman and BoG for their consideration.