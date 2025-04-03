Mohsin Naqvi Assumes Charge As ACC President
Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has officially assumed charge as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has officially assumed charge as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
According to the ACC media on Thursday, with a strong track record as chairman PCB since 2024, Naqvi’s elevation signals a renewed focus on unity, growth, and innovation within Asian cricket.
His appointment is set to shape the strategic direction of the ACC and drive transformative progress across member nations.
According to PCB media release, Pakistan has officially taken over the presidency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in accordance with the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Pakistan will lead the ACC in its mission to promote and expand cricket across the Asian continent.
"With Pakistan at the helm, the ACC is poised to further strengthen and expand cricket’s presence across Asia, fostering growth and unity within the sport," the PCB expressed the resolve.
Recent Stories
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case
Man killed in road accident
CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari
IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches
Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid
SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency
FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices
EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religiou ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president27 seconds ago
-
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency28 minutes ago
-
ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier match officials named2 hours ago
-
Feature: Afghan teens chase football dreams despite challenges2 hours ago
-
Namibia women's cricket team to host Uganda in crucial series2 hours ago
-
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ2 hours ago
-
Tickets sale for HBL PSL-X begins2 hours ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035 - Infantino5 hours ago
-
Heat humble Celtics for sixth straight win, Thunder roll on10 hours ago
-
Derajast Recreationa & Traditional Sports Festival to begin on 5th April22 hours ago
-
Snehal, Sana, Bismah look forward to ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier22 hours ago
-
Derajaat Recreational & Traditional Sports Festival to begin 5th24 hours ago