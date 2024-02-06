Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting of the BoG at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting of the BoG at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Election Commissioner Shah Khawar conducted the election during a special

meeting of the PCB BoG.