Mohsin Naqvi Elected PCB Chairman

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting of the BoG at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting of the BoG at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday.

