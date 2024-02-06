Mohsin Naqvi Elected PCB Chairman
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has been elected unopposed as the 37th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting of the BoG at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday
Election Commissioner Shah Khawar conducted the election during a special
meeting of the PCB BoG.
