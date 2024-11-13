Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Felicitates Babar, Shaheen On Clinching Top ODI Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings

Following Babar Azam's remarkable achievement on the ICC ODI batting rankings, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ascended to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Following Babar Azam's remarkable achievement on the ICC ODI batting rankings, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ascended to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam on this significant accomplishment.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “Achieving the No. 1 sopt in both ODI batting and bowling rankings is a testament to Pakistan’s continuous progress and success on the international stage. This achievement is a source of immense pride for the nation.”

APP/nkn

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC PCB Progress Babar Azam Afridi Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC c ..

SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief

2 minutes ago
 Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

3 hours ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

5 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

5 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

6 hours ago
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

6 hours ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

6 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

6 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

7 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

7 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports