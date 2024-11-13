Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings

Following Babar Azam's remarkable achievement on the ICC ODI batting rankings, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ascended to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Following Babar Azam's remarkable achievement on the ICC ODI batting rankings, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ascended to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam on this significant accomplishment.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “Achieving the No. 1 sopt in both ODI batting and bowling rankings is a testament to Pakistan’s continuous progress and success on the international stage. This achievement is a source of immense pride for the nation.”

APP/nkn