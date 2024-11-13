Mohsin Naqvi Felicitates Babar, Shaheen On Clinching Top ODI Rankings
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Following Babar Azam's remarkable achievement on the ICC ODI batting rankings, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ascended to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Following Babar Azam's remarkable achievement on the ICC ODI batting rankings, pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has also ascended to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI bowling rankings.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam on this significant accomplishment.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “Achieving the No. 1 sopt in both ODI batting and bowling rankings is a testament to Pakistan’s continuous progress and success on the international stage. This achievement is a source of immense pride for the nation.”
APP/nkn
Recent Stories
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan vs Australia T20I series begins Thursday2 hours ago
-
No lack of talent in Pakistan: Snooker Champion Asif18 hours ago
-
SALU students demonstrates talents & creativity21 hours ago
-
Shaheens stay ahead of Sri Lanka A on day two1 day ago
-
PBCC names 16-member squad for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup1 day ago
-
ACP, PTDC, NHCD plan for Int’l Mountain Day celebrations1 day ago
-
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia1 day ago
-
Oman to host inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 21 day ago
-
Reece Topley fined for breaching ICC code of conduct21 hours ago
-
Pakistan look ahead to tri-series challenge21 hours ago
-
PSB calls out PFF NC for overreach, citing breach of mandate1 day ago
-
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail1 day ago