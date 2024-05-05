Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Has Offered A Substantial Incentive, Pledging $100,000 To Every Player On The Team In The Event Of A T20 World Cup Victory

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2024 | 05:02 PM

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every player on the team in the event of a T20 World Cup victory

Lahore: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2024)
Ahead of the upcoming tours to Ireland and England, Mohsin Naqvi generously hosted a luncheon for the Green Shirts in Lahore, providing a warm send-off for the team
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Sunday announced that each player will be awarded $100,000 if the team wins the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to commence in June.
The PCB chairman's remarks came as he hosted a luncheon for the Pakistan cricket team at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the national side's tours of Ireland and England.
The Green Shirts are currently undergoing a three-day training camp in Lahore, which is set to begin on May 6 (tomorrow), after which the national side will depart for Dublin, Ireland on May 7.
The Men in Green are set to face Ireland in a three-match T20I series from May 10 to May 14, after which the national side will travel to England for a four-match T20I series commencing on May 22.
The board, earlier this week, had announced an 18-member squad for the said tours.

The team will be reduced to 15 players for the mega-event after the first T20I against England on May 22 to meet the International Cricket Council's (ICC) May 24 team announcement deadline.
During his two-hour stay with the team and officials, Naqvi held a detailed discussion over strategy advising the national side to play without pressure and compete relentlessly on the field.
"Don't care about anyone.

Play only for Pakistan," he said.
"All the players stand united & showcase teamwork, and god willing, victory will be yours.
"The nation has a lot of expectations from you, we hope that you will raise the Pakistani flag this time," Naqvi added.
Furthermore, the PCB chief is also reassured of solving the problems faced by the players on a priority basis.
Moreover, the chairman also handed over special jerseys to wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah for achieving 3,000 runs and taking 100 wickets in the T20 format, respectively.

