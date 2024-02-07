Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Facilities At Gaddafi Stadium, NCA

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium and National Cricket Academy (NCA) and reviewed facilities and development projects at the sites

The incumbent Chairman PCB was briefed on the preparations for the HBL PSL 9 at the Gaddafi stadium while he visited the dressing rooms and other public facilities.

Naqvi was also given a detailed briefing on the upgradation of the NCA accommodation.

During his visit to both places, he instructed the NESPAK, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), and Communications and Works Department (C&W) Punjab to present a roadmap for revamping of NCA and Gaddafi Stadium by the end of week.

He was accompanied by Salman Naseer, COO of PCB, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and Wahab Riaz, Chief Selector Pakistan men’s team.

