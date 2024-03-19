Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Inspects National Bank Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Mohsin Naqvi inspects National Bank Stadium

Federal Minister for Interior and Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi inspected the National Bank Stadium, Karachi after the conclusion of the HBL PSL 9 final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior and Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi inspected the National Bank Stadium, Karachi after the conclusion of the HBL PSL 9 final.

He observed various facilities at the venue across all the enclosures. COO PCB, Salman Naseer was also present on this occasion.

The Chairman expressed his reservation on the lack of quality infrastructure at the venue and instructed swift upgradation of the stadium and pressed upon the importance of enhancing the fan’s view from enclosures.

According to the new upgradation plan, the chairman asked for the protective palisade in the stadium to be moved further towards the boundary to minimise the hindrance concerning the view of fans.

Naqvi also met the groundsmen of National Bank Stadium and lauded their hardwork throughout the HBL PSL 9.

He said, “As part of our plan to upgrade the three major venues in the country, I have tasked the team to finalise National Bank Stadium’s upgradation plan swiftly and start the work as soon as possible. The seating facility at the stadium must be comfortable and the PCB will surely take great care of the newly upgraded stadium in coming times.”

Related Topics

Karachi PCB Pakistan Super League All From Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan: The land of dates

Pakistan: The land of dates

3 minutes ago
 KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competi ..

KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competition Law Enforcement'

3 minutes ago
 Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at la ..

Yen drops, stocks mixed as Japan hikes rates at last

3 minutes ago
 Chairman PCB congratulates Islamabad United for wi ..

Chairman PCB congratulates Islamabad United for winning HBL PSL 9

3 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramad ..

Radio Pakistan's channel continues to enrich Ramadan experience of listeners

1 hour ago
 Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dea ..

Ex-NHL player Koltsov, boyfriend of Sabalenka, dead at 42: federation

1 hour ago
France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trad ..

France faces high-risk vote on EU-Canada free trade deal

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad

PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers

Kohat police arrested 19 drug peddlers

1 hour ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for ..

AD&SJ visits central jail, inspects facilities for inmates

1 hour ago
 UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns planet 'on the brink' after warmest decade on record

1 hour ago
 Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles ..

Two gangs busted, six arrested with 40 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports