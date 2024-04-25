Open Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Reconstitutes Women’s Selection Committee

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan cricket board, has reconstituted the national women’s selection committee, expanding it to seven members.

This decision follows the disappointing performance of the Pakistan women’s team against the West Indies Women, resulting in a 3-0 loss in the three-ODI series.

The retained members from the previous panel include Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal. Joining them are Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq (both members of the men’s national selection committee) and former international player, Batool Fatima.

In line with the men’s national selection committee make-up, the coach and captain will also be part of the national women’s selection committee.

The immediate task of the new selection committee will be to choose the Pakistan women’s team for the upcoming tour of England, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from 11 to 29 May.

Despite the recent 3-0 loss to the West Indies, Pakistan currently holds the fifth position in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25.

The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The remaining teams will participate in a Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

