Mohsin Wins KP Tour De Khyber Road Cycle Race

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2022 | 07:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Mohsin clinched the title of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tour de Khyber Road Cycle Race jointly organized by KP Culture and Tourism Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association at Datuwa in Tirah Valley.

Project Director Tourism Integrated Districts Ishtiaq Khan and Lt. Tirah Rifle Khurram Rashid were the special guests at the closing ceremony. They were accompanied by Organizing Secretary Nisar Ahmad and President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah and elders of the areas and players.

The second stage of the KP Tour de Khyber Cycle Race, which was held in District Khyber, consisted of 27 km and ended at Dotua in Tirah Valley. According to the results of the second phase, Mohsin Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green crossed the finish line with one hour 2 minutes 19 seconds and secured the first position. Sadiqullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White finished second with a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 44 seconds while Farman Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green finished third with a time of 1 hour 3 minutes 50 seconds. In team positions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first and Balochistan came second. Yousuf Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green was named the champion of the two-stage race who also completed the 66 km journey in 2 hours 6 minutes and 22 seconds. On the occasion of the closing ceremony, a tourism sports festival was also organized at Bagh Markaz Wadi Tirah Ground in which Kabaddi, Tug of War, Archery and Marathon races were held.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Director Integrated District Tourism Ishtiaq Khan said that Integrated Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are attractive for tourists. Peace has been restored here. Tourists can visit these tourist destinations. The purpose of organizing tourism and sports activities in the integrated districts is also to present the positive face of Pakistan to the world. He said that earlier Orakzai Cycle Race, Tour de Waziristan Cycle Race was organized while next month Orakzai Tourism Festival is also being organized with the aim of presenting the beauty of these areas to the world and attracting tourists.

Organizing Secretary Nisar Ahmed said that the Tour de Khyber Cycle Race was successfully organized in which a large number of cyclists participated. The participation of cyclists from all over the country in these areas is a positive step.

Earlier, the first stage of the cycle race was held from Bab Khyber (Khyber Pass) Jamrud Tehsil to Amir Baba Hamza Khan Shinwari Chowk Landi Kotal after which the cyclist also visited Machni Check Post Pak-Afghan Border Turkham and was given a detailed briefing about the historical route.

