Mohsin Wins Peshawar-Mardan Quaid Day Cycle Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Mohsin Khan of Peshawar claimed the trophy of the 63 kilometre Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling Race that paddled off from Ring Road Peshawar and culminated at sports Complex Mardan with his clock time one hour, 30 minutes and 33sec.

President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah was the chief guest who formally flag-off the race in Peshawar while Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Arif graced the occasion as chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony.

Mohsin Khan of Peshawar clocked 1:30:31 sec by covering the distance of 63 km taking first position, promising cyclists Umar Farooq of Mardan with his clock time 1:30:33 sec at second and Sana Ullah, also from Mardan, took third position respectively with his clock time 1:30:35 sec.

Yousaf Khan of Peshawar took fourth position by recording a clock time 1:30: 37 sec and Sajid Ali Khan, also from Peshawar, clocked 1:30:39 sec Shafiq of Malakand got sixth position with his clock time 1:31:01 sec.

There was a slight difference between the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions holders as they were nick-to-nix in the last three kilometres run-up. The cyclists on the way from Peshawar to Mardan went through strong wind and little downpour but reached the destination without any untoward incident and slippery roads.

International cyclists Murad Ali, Organising Secretaries Sarmad Shabab and Rashid Iqbal and President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad were the time keepers and road judges and monitored each and every cyclist from Peshawar to Mardan.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habib Arif was the chief guest at the closing ceremony who gave away the prizes to the top six position holders. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association in collaboration of District Administration Mardan and Peshawar organized the Cycle Race in connection with the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Deputy Director Azizullah Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Mir Bashar Khan and Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, DSO Tariq Khan and other officials were also present.

A total of 38 cyclists from Peshawar, Mardan and Malakand clubs, including a female cyclist from Islamabad, took part in the 63 km race from Peshawar to Mardan. Officials of the Traffic Police and Rescue 1122 assisted in the organising committee of the race headed by Nisar Ahmad.

