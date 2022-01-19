UrduPoint.com

Moin Confident Pacer Hasnain Will Feature In PSL

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Moin confident pacer Hasnain will feature in PSL

Head coach of Quetta Gladiators Moin Khan feels pacer Mohammad Hasnain will be available for the upcoming season seven of the Pakistan Super League as he has a fair bowling action

Head coach of Quetta Gladiators Moin Khan feels pacer Mohammad Hasnain will be available for the upcoming season seven of the Pakistan Super League as he has a fair bowling action.

"I think he is a very fair action bowler and I don't think it will affect his participation for Quetta Gladiators in PSL this season," he said in a tv programme.

Hasnain's bowling action was reported by the umpires in the Big Bash League. The pacer was set to undergo bowling action test in Lahore.

"Sometimes these things are done to bring players under pressure. He (Hasnain) has been playing all over the world for the past five to six years and no such thing was reported," he added.

"Maybe, he tried to change his action to improve his bowling which resulted in this problem,.

"Otherwise, I think he is a very fair action bowler and I don't think it will affect his participation for Quetta Gladiators in PSL this season." Hasnain was accused of chucking during Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Sixers on January 15.

