Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed Among The Contenders For The Top Roles In PCB

Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:01 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) Former cricketers Moin Khan and Aaqib are among the contenders for the top roles in Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), the Sources said on Thursday.

Moin and Aaqib who are the head coaches of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars respectively are the top candidates to join Ramiz in pursuit of getting Pakistan cricket back on track.

The PCB Chairman has wanted to create a post of Director Cricket and ex-cricketers said in above were racing for their appointment for that post.

Addressing his first press conference as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board last month, Ramiz Raja had said that a ruthless approach would be adopted to fix the things internally.

Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis resigned from their posts and their resignations were accepted, now the PCB CEO Wasim Khan was also shown the door. According to the reports, Wasim Khan resigned after a lot of the responsibility was taken away from him on the instruction of the new chairman.

Giving response to a question about the future of Wasim Khan at PCB, Ramiz Raja once had given strong remarks.

“If I were to talk about scrolls, then 90% of the PCB should be sacked,”said Ramiz during his first press conference, ” said Raja.

There are rumours that a number of other high-level resignations are also likely to take place which will open doors for others to walk into.

