Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

The sources say that the former national team captain is likely to visit Islamabad soon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) Former Pakistan Captain Moin Khan is one of the contenders for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that the discussions are underway between Moin Khan and the government officials.

“Moin is likely to visit Islamabad soon,” said the sources, unveiling the latest development after PCB Management Committee Chairman resigned from his post.

The sources said that Moin Khan would officially be nominated as a candidate for the governing board of the PCB.

“Najam Sethi is also under consideration for the chairmanship,” said the sources.

However, the sources said that an interim management committee would be set up to look after the affairs of the board and cricket in the country. The committee, they said, would be tasked to play role in overseeing the election proceedings and facilitating a smooth transition of chairmanship within the cricket board.

Zaka Ashraf who announced his resignation on Friday evening served the board as chairman for seven months. Zaka Ashraf also resigned from governing body of the board. He had stated that he was committed to improve Pakistan cricket but expressed disappointment with the working conditions.

“I cannot work under the given situation,” he added.