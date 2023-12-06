Open Menu

Moin Khan Appointed As QG Team Director

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Moin Khan appointed as QG team director

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators has appointed Pakistan’s former skipper and 92 World Cup winner Moin Khan as Team Director.

The decision was made by Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar and team management, said a press release issued here.

Khan has been serving the team as the Head Coach since season 1 of the Pakistan Super League and has had prolific achievements under his coaching tenure.

The team won the championship in 2019 and were twice runners-up under his guidance.

The owner Nadeem Omar and the whole team have extended their best wishes to the newly appointed Team Director saying that the team would dominate in the country’s premier cricket league through his skills and wisdom.

