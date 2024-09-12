Moin Khan asks Indian legends to ensure Indian team’s participation in ICC Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Former Pakistani wicketkeeper Moin Khan has called on Indian cricket legends to persuade the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to ensure their team's participation, in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, to be hosted in Pakistan.

"In my view, Indian cricket legends should advise the BCCI to keep sports separate from politics. Fans worldwide want India and Pakistan to play, benefiting not just Pakistan but the sport as a whole. India must honor ICC commitments, and if they don't, Pakistan should also consider taking a stand by not participating in future tournaments in India," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Moin as saying.

Speaking about team’s captaincy, he said, "A single captain can be appointed for all formats of cricket, but it's crucial for any player to perform across all formats to achieve this. Whoever becomes captain should have the responsibility for a long term," he added.

On Pakistan’s performance in the recent World Cup, Moin said Pakistan's early exit was a result of substandard performances.

"In the World Cup, Pakistan's performance was so subpar that we were knocked out in the first round. Even a team like the USA, playing its first World Cup, defeated us. We couldn’t chase a modest target against India," he said.

Moin stressed the significance of mental strength in such situations, particularly when facing long-standing rivals like India.

"There's always added pressure in a match against our arch-rivals, and after losing, you need to make a strong comeback," Moin said.

The former captain also pointed out that the only way for Babar Azam to counter criticism is through his performance. "The ground is the only place where you can show your worth by playing well. Babar needs to become mentally strong and take the criticism positively," he said.

He also took the opportunity to voice his support for his son, Azam Khan, who has faced exclusion from key events.

"I watched the entire World Cup and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the number one choice for wicket-keeping and batting. Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed. Azam wasn't given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball," he said.

“Azam has his own shortcomings too. He needs to make himself physically and mentally stronger, follow the fitness routines of other sportsmen. For the past month or so, I’ve noticed he’s been working hard to improve his fitness with his trainer," he said.