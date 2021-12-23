Moin Khan dances with actor Ali Ansari at wedding event

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Former Pakistan Captain and ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan on Thursday danced with actor Ali Ansari at a wedding event.

A videos showing Moin Khan dancing with the actor has gone viral on social media.

A group of people, including Ansari's fiance, actress Saboor Aly, are seen in the clip.

Owais, the son of Moin Khan and Maryam Ansari, the sister of Ali Ansari tied the knot recently.

Some other videos have also gone viral on social media in which Azam Khan—the son of Moin Khan—is seen dancing with his father.

Ali Ansari who is part of hit drama serials being telecast by a local private tv while his sister Maryam Ansari has also performed a good role in the said drama.