Moin Khan Is Excited Over Selection Of Son Azam Khan For National Squad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:19 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) former Pakistan’s skipper Moin Khan is much excited over selection of his son Azam Khan into the national squad.

In a video released by the Quetta Gladiators’ official YouTube channel, the former skipper who is currently head coach of Quetta Gladiators termed it as a big achievement for Quetta Gladiators.

“The first and important thing is that a player from Quetta Gladiators is making his way into the national team,” said Moin Khan.

“It is a big thing for me as the head coach and our entire Quetta Gladiators’ family,” said the player while giving credit to Nadeem Omar [Quetta’s owner] who selected Azam Khan for the first time.

“Nobody picked him and nobody could identify this talent,” said the head coach, adding that Nadeem Omar picked him on merit and talent.

He said, “Our entire team management deserves praise for this achievement because it is because of everyone’s effort. Naturally the efforts of the player are important but motivation comes from the team management and individuals playing different roles in the side,”.

“I’m very happy,” He added.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman thanked Allah for his son’s selection and said that his entire family was really happy with Azam Khan’s selection.

He said, “My all prayers are for Azam Khan. I’m really grateful to Allah Almighty,”.

He further stated that it was second generation of his family that was coming in for Pakistan.

“Of course responsibility doubles along with expectations on Azam Khan,” he added.

