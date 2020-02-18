Molano takes wafer-thin third stage win on Tour Colombia

Home hope Juan Sebastian Molano, riding for UAE Team Emirates, claimed his third stage win on the Tour Colombia on Saturday, just edging out Alvaro Hodeg and Jhonatan Restrepo

Zipaquir, Colombia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ):Home hope Juan Sebastian Molano, riding for UAE Team Emirates, claimed his third stage win on the Tour Colombia on Saturday, just edging out Alvaro Hodeg and Jhonatan Restrepo.

With just Sunday's sixth and final stage to race up to El Verjon, Sergio Higuita of EF Pro Cycling still leads the overall standings.

He has a 12-second advantage over teammates Daniel Martinez and with Jhonatan Caicedo a further two seconds off the pace.

"The last kilometre was complicated, it was a bit technical," Molano admitted to ESPN.

"Alvaro is very strong, he came out very hard, but I have very good legs and I'm taking advantage of the opportunities that the team gives me."Tour de France winner Bernal, of Team Ineos and riding on home soil, is fourth overall with a 50-sec deficit