Momina Declares Best Athlete, As Peace College Charsadda Wins Overall Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Momina Khan of Peace School and College declared best athlete when she grabbed four gold and a bronze medals while Peace College lifted the overall trophy of the Charsadda District Sports Festival-2022 here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Thursday

Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi was the chief guest at the closing and prize distribution ceremony. The students of Peace School and College Charsadda returned to the fair with their best performance. Momina was declared the best athlete. He was accompanied by former MPA Ehsanullah, DSO Charsadda Tehseenullah, International Athlete Nadeem Khan and Administrator Imran Khan along with principals, sports directors and teachers of various colleges.

The Charsadda Sports Festival Women's Competition concluded successfully with the slogan "Khailon Ky Rang Charsadda Ky Sang" at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda. While the students of Dargai Girls College came second with three gold, three silver and one bronze medal, according to the results of Charsadda Sports Festival 2022 competitions in table tennis, School and College Charsadda won the first position while Girls College Parang won the second position.

The final match of badminton was played between the students of Peace School and Peace College, which was won by Peace College. In squash competitions, Peace College defeated Girls College Dargai. In the throw ball final, Girls College Dargai took the lead over Girls College Tangi. Momina of Peace School and College won four gold and one bronze medal in the athletics competition at the sports festival and became the best athlete. Dilraj of Tangi College won the bronze medal. Rashida of Charsadda High School bagged the first position, Saima and Azma of Tangi College bagged the second and third positions in the javelin throw. Hina of the college won the silver medal while Amna of Tangi College won the bronze medal. Charsadda Sports Festival was organized with the slogan in which more than three thousand men and women of Charsadda district participated in eleven men's and nine women's games.

The players of ICMS, Charsadda in Tug of War comprising Nazma Khan, Kainat Khan, Zulaikha, Khalida Khan, Natasha, Manahil Akbar, Manahil Haram and Nayab, in Badminton Arzoo Abeer, Aleena, Rehma, Adeena, in Table Tennis Aleena Khalida Khan and Manahil played well. Team manager Miss Namiqa also lauded players for the excellent performance.

