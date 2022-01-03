UrduPoint.com

Mominul, Das Propel Bangladesh In First New Zealand Test

Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Half-centuries for a composed Mominul Haque and a feisty Liton Das had Bangladesh on the verge of a first-innings lead over New Zealand at tea on day three of the first Test on Monday.

The tourists were a healthy 307 for four in reply to New Zealand's 328 at Mount Maunganui.

Captain Mominul faced 175 deliveries for his 61 while Das reached 51 off 97 balls on a track favourable for batting under a hot sun and cloudless sky. The pair put on 104 for the unbroken fifth wicket.

Das had been rollicking along to reach 40 from 46 balls before slowing down as his 11th half-century neared.

Only once before in nine Tests in New Zealand have Bangladesh held a first-innings lead but on that occasion -- in Wellington four years ago -- the second innings did not go their way and they lost by seven wickets.

Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson have been the most likely New Zealand bowlers, with Wagner accounting for Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 78 and no-balled when he had Mominul caught behind.

Jamieson trapped Mominul in front with the second ball after lunch but the ball had pitched just outside leg stump, and a Mominul edge off Trent Boult landed just short of Ross Taylor.

Boult did have success with the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, bowled for 12, but had trouble trying to contain Das, who hit the left-armer to the fence on both sides of the wicket.

Mominul was equally harsh on Tim Southee in his first spell after lunch with back-to-back fours, one through covers and one to third man to underscore the freedom with which the batsmen were scoring.

