UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mominul, Mushfiqur Pile On Runs As Bangladesh Lead Zimbabwe

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:45 PM

Mominul, Mushfiqur pile on runs as Bangladesh lead Zimbabwe

Mominul Haque completed his first century as Bangladesh Test captain and Mushfiqur Rahim was one run off his ton as the hosts took a first-innings lead against Zimbabwe on Monday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Mominul Haque completed his first century as Bangladesh Test captain and Mushfiqur Rahim was one run off his ton as the hosts took a first-innings lead against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Mominul hit 119 not out and Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 99 as Bangladesh reached 351 for three by lunch on the third day of the one-off Test in Dhaka. The hosts lead by 86 runs in response to Zimbabwe's 265.

Resuming the day on 240-3, Mominul and Mushfiqur dominated the Zimbabwe bowlers to add 111 runs in the opening session and stretch their unbroken fourth-wicket stand to 179.

Mominul hit pacer Donald Tiripano to the mid-off boundary to bring up his ninth Test hundred off 156 balls, joining teammate Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's most prolific century-makers in the five-day format.

Mominul, unbeaten on 79 overnight, has struck 13 fours so far in his innings, which is also his first hundred since becoming Bangladesh Test captain in November.

Mushfiqur, who resumed on 32, was the more aggressive batsman with 17 boundaries as Bangladesh eased past Zimbabwe's first-innings total.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine top-scored with 107 in the visitors' innings, while Bangladesh paceman Abu Jayed and spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed four wickets each.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Dhaka Lead Craig Zimbabwe Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Tamim Iqbal November

Recent Stories

Families look forward to watch their sons play HBL ..

7 minutes ago

Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

11 minutes ago

Heritage Division in collaboration with US embassy ..

14 minutes ago

Oman cricketer gets seven-year ban for match-fixin ..

14 minutes ago

Six dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) seals thre ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.