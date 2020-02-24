UrduPoint.com
Mominul, Mushfiqur Tons Put Bangladesh On Top

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:46 PM

Mominul, Mushfiqur tons put Bangladesh on top

Mushfiqur Rahim joined skipper Mominul Haque as the second centurion of the day as Bangladesh built a big lead over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test on Monday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Mushfiqur Rahim joined skipper Mominul Haque as the second centurion of the day as Bangladesh built a big lead over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test on Monday.

Bangladesh reached 442 for five at tea on day three to stretch their first-innings lead to 177 in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur remained unbeaten on 143 while Mominul, who reached his first hundred as Test captain in the first session, made 132 as the pair added 222 for the fourth wicket after Bangladesh resumed on 240 for three.

Ainsley Ndlovu took a brilliant reflex catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mominul forZimbabwe's first success of the day as the Bangladesh captain departed an hour into the secondsession.

