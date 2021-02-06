UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mominul Ton Helps Bangladesh Set Tough Target For W. Indies

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:22 PM

Mominul ton helps Bangladesh set tough target for W. Indies

Skipper Mominul Haque smashed a century to help Bangladesh set up a formidable 395-run winning target for West Indies in the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Skipper Mominul Haque smashed a century to help Bangladesh set up a formidable 395-run winning target for West Indies in the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday.

Mominul hit 115 off 182 balls, his 10th Test century, and Bangladesh declared their second innings at 223-8.

West Indies reached 18-0 at tea on the fourth day with Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and John Campbell (seven) at the crease.

Liton Das scored 69 off 112 for Bangladesh and put on 133 with Mominul for the sixth wicket after the hosts lost Mushfiqur Rahim (18) early in the morning to Rakheem Cornwall's bowling.

Mominul and Liton then frustrated the West Indies with their fluent century partnership, which ended when Liton attempted a reverse sweep and was caught by Kyle Mayers off Jomel Warrican.

Mominul brought up his hundred off 173 balls but as he sought to accelerate the scoring was caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket to give Shannon Gabriel his second wicket.

Warrican dismissed Taijul islam (four) and Mehidy Hasan (seven) before Bangladesh declared.

Warrican (3-57) and Cornwall (3-87) were the most effective West Indies bowlers.

Bangladesh scored 430 in their first innings before bowling out the West Indies for 259.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Chittagong Cornwall Shannon Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Taijul Islam Jomel Warrican

Recent Stories

Auger-Aliassime sets up Evans final in Melbourne

4 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Murray River Open and Great Ocean Road ..

4 minutes ago

Australian economic advisor to Suu Kyi says detain ..

4 minutes ago

Five Root double tons in 100 Tests

16 minutes ago

Libyan delegates elect temporary executive authori ..

16 minutes ago

IPDS and SCO Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbeki ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.