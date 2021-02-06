Mominul ton helps Bangladesh set tough target for W. Indies

Skipper Mominul Haque smashed a century to help Bangladesh set up a formidable 395-run winning target for West Indies in the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Skipper Mominul Haque smashed a century to help Bangladesh set up a formidable 395-run winning target for West Indies in the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday.

Mominul hit 115 off 182 balls, his 10th Test century, and Bangladesh declared their second innings at 223-8.

West Indies reached 18-0 at tea on the fourth day with Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and John Campbell (seven) at the crease.

Liton Das scored 69 off 112 for Bangladesh and put on 133 with Mominul for the sixth wicket after the hosts lost Mushfiqur Rahim (18) early in the morning to Rakheem Cornwall's bowling.

Mominul and Liton then frustrated the West Indies with their fluent century partnership, which ended when Liton attempted a reverse sweep and was caught by Kyle Mayers off Jomel Warrican.

Mominul brought up his hundred off 173 balls but as he sought to accelerate the scoring was caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket to give Shannon Gabriel his second wicket.

Warrican dismissed Taijul islam (four) and Mehidy Hasan (seven) before Bangladesh declared.

Warrican (3-57) and Cornwall (3-87) were the most effective West Indies bowlers.

Bangladesh scored 430 in their first innings before bowling out the West Indies for 259.